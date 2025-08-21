Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd surged 16.55% to Rs 46.42 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd soared 10.23% to Rs 363.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86164 shares in the past one month. Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 8.96% to Rs 632.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88615 shares in the past one month. Kaveri Seed Company Ltd jumped 6.23% to Rs 1155. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7188 shares in the past one month.