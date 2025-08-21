Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2025.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd and Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 August 2025.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd surged 16.55% to Rs 46.42 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd soared 10.23% to Rs 363.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86164 shares in the past one month.

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 8.96% to Rs 632.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88615 shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd jumped 6.23% to Rs 1155. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7188 shares in the past one month.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd spurt 5.99% to Rs 2026.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13348 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

CARE Ratings reaffirms Equitas SFB's LT rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

Jupiter Wagons jumps after arm bags Rs 215-cr wheelset order for Vande Bharat

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares gain

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story