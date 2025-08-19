Japan's Nikkei dips 0.38%

Japanese markets slipped from record highs as investors booked profits after recent strong gains. The Nikkei average dipped 0.38 percent to 43,546.29 while the broader Topix index closed 0.14 percent lower at 3,116.63.

SoftBank Group shares reversed early gains to end 4 percent lower after the technology investor announced it would take a $2 billion equity stake in Intel.

