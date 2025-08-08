MMP Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 183.30 crore

Net loss of MMP Industries reported to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 183.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.183.30155.516.9611.2212.2816.909.5214.69-5.4111.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News