Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 146.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 84.60 crore

Net profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 146.59% to Rs 6.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 84.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.84.60104.1510.125.739.244.607.933.536.142.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News