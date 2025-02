Japanese markets fell sharply even as shares of trading houses jumped after Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway's stakes in them would likely increase somewhat over time.

The Nikkei average fell 1.39 percent to 38,237.79 as a result of rising trade tensions. The broader Topix index settled 0.43 percent lower at 2,724.70. Mitsubishi Corp surged 8.8 percent, Marubeni climbed 7.5 percent and Itochu rallied 6.7 percent.

