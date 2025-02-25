Prism Johnson CEO Anil Suresh Kulkarni resigns

Prism Johnson announced that Anil Suresh Kulkarni has tendered his resignation from the position of executive director & CEO (RMC) and as director of the company to pursue a career growth opportunity.

Anil Suresh Kulkarni will be relieved from his duties effective from the close of business hours on 28 February 2025.

Prism Johnson (PJL) is an integrated building materials company with a wide range of products such as cement, ready-mixed concrete, tiles, and bath products. The PJL group currently has four divisions: cement, H & R Johnson (HRJ, tile business), ready mix concrete, and RQBE Gen Insurance Co.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 48.12 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 6% YoY to Rs 1,817.17 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Prism Johnson shed 0.66% to Rs 121.25 on the BSE.

