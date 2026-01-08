Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan Yen finds support amid China tensions and BOJ signals

Japan Yen finds support amid China tensions and BOJ signals

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Japanese yen rebounded toward 157 per dollar on Thursday, snapping a two-session losing streak as investors reassessed geopolitical risks. Market sentiment was shaped by rising tensions between Japan and China after Beijing imposed export controls on military-use products destined for Japan. Domestic data remained a headwind, with real wages falling 2.8% in November as inflation continued to outpace pay growth, complicating the Bank of Japans tightening path. Still, Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated earlier this week that the central bank would raise interest rates if economic and price trends align with forecasts. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened broadly against major peers, with its gains most pronounced against the euro, as softer inflation signals in Europe weighed on the single currency and mixed US data offered limited clarity on the Federal Reserves outlook.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DEE Development Engineers jumps on strong order book update

Refex Industries secures Rs 35-cr work order for NHAI projects

P N Gadgil reports 36% YoY revenue growth to Rs 3,302 cr in Q3 FY26

Balaji Amines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 23,865 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story