DEE Development Engineers jumps on strong order book update

DEE Development Engineers rose 7.60% to Rs 225 after the company reported an update on its order book for December 2025, showing steady inflows and execution across its core businesses.

The company said its total order book stood at Rs 1,302.73 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 1,332.53 crore at the beginning of the month. Order inflows during December came in at Rs 98.11 crore, while execution during the month aggregated Rs 127.91 crore.

The piping segment remained the largest contributor. Orders in the power sector under DEE India increased to Rs 416.56 crore by end-December, supported by fresh inflows of Rs 45.37 crore during the month. The oil and gas piping order book stood at Rs 766.19 crore after execution of Rs 66.48 crore.

DEE Thailand reported a closing order book of Rs 73.62 crore across power and oil and gas segments, aided by inflows of Rs 38.68 crore during the month. In heavy fabrication, the order book for DEE Fabricom India stood at Rs 40.54 crore at the end of December. Cumulative order inflows for FY26 up to December 31 were reported at Rs 867.04 crore, while cumulative execution for the same period stood at Rs 792.92 crore. The company also said it is the lowest bidder for additional orders worth about Rs 46.5 crore, for which formal purchase orders are expected to be awarded shortly, providing further visibility to the order pipeline.

Separately, the company said it appointed Brham Prakash Yadav as chief financial officer with effect from January 2026. Yadav brings over 30 years of experience across finance and operations in large, multi-plant manufacturing companies. A Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant, he is known for strengthening governance, capital allocation and performance in listed company setups. DEE Development Engineers is the largest player in process piping solutions in India in terms of installed capacity. It is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.