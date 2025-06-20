Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Carbon & Chemicals changes Name

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals changes Name

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
To AG Ventures Limited

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between Oriental Carbon and Chemicals Limited (Demerged Company or the Company) and OCCL Limited (Resulting Company) and approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide its order dated June 20, 2025 has changed its name to AG Ventures Limited.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

