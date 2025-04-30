Coromandel International consolidated net profit rises 261.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.49% to Rs 4988.39 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International rose 261.59% to Rs 579.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.49% to Rs 4988.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3912.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.84% to Rs 2066.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1642.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.19% to Rs 24085.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22058.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

