Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 79.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.80% to Rs 1643.97 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 79.72% to Rs 42.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 207.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.80% to Rs 1643.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1444.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.59% to Rs 147.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 798.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.04% to Rs 6311.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5486.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

