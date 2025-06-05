Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multi Commodity Exchange of India jumps 10% in seven days

Multi Commodity Exchange of India jumps 10% in seven days

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Multi Commodity Exchange of India rallied 2.63% to Rs 7,060.95, extending gains for the seventh consecutive trading session.

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India surged 9.95% in seven trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 6421.75 on 27 May 2025.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 7,097.95 today. The counter has soared 121.74% from its 52-week low of Rs 3,184.40 hit on 5 June 2024.

On the BSE, 0.39 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 0.23 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 12.7% as against the Sensex's 0.83% rise.

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 50.13% as against a 10.5% rise in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 101.55% as against Sensex's 9.53% increase.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 74.755. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 5,968.42, 5,716.38, and 5,861.02, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is Indias first listed, national-level, electronic exchange and Indias leading commodity derivatives exchange, which offers the benefits of fair price discovery and price risk management to the Indian commodity market ecosystem.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 54.2% to Rs 135.46 crore on a 60.8% rise in net sales to Rs 291.33 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

