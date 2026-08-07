Japanese equities ended marginally lower on Friday, with the Nikkei 225 declining 0.12% to close at 65,607, extending losses for a second consecutive session. Weakness in technology stocks continued as investor concerns over AI-related valuations weighed on sentiment.

Market sentiment was also affected by a rebound in oil prices following renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns over global energy supplies and shipping routes. On the domestic front, Japan's household spending declined 3.3% annually in June, against expectations of a 1% increase, indicating continued weakness in consumer demand.

Among major stocks, SoftBank Group fell 2.5% despite reporting better-than-expected earnings, as investors remained cautious about the company's aggressive AI investments. In contrast, Nintendo gained 5.3% after posting strong quarterly results, supported by US tariff refunds and healthy demand for its flagship Switch 2 gaming console.