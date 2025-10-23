Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 1.35%

Japanese markets extend losses, Nikkei down 1.35%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets extended losses after reaching a new record high earlier in the week. The Nikkei average fell 1.35 percent to 48,641.61 as newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ordered a fresh package of economic measures aimed at easing the burden of inflation on businesses and households.

The broader Topix index settled 0.39 percent lower at 3,253.78. Among the prominent decliners, Tokyo Electron and Disco Corp lost 3-4 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bondada Engg bags Rs 1,050 cr order from Adani Group

China benchmark end 0.22% higher to reverse early losses

Colgate Q2 PAT slumps 17% YoY to Rs 328 cr; declares Rs 24 interim dividend

Laurus Labs gains after reporting multi-fold jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 195 cr

Vardhman Acrylics surges after Q2 PAT jumps 60% YoY to Rs 2 cr

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story