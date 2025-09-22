Japanese markets rebound after Friday's fall

Japanese markets rebounded after falling on Friday following the Bank of Japan's announcement of sale of exchange-traded funds.

The Nikkei average surged 0.99 percent to 45,493.66 while the broader Topix index settled 0.49 percent higher at 3,163.17.

Chip-related shares logged big gains, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron climbing 3.2 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News