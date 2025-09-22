Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.95%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 2.95%

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 2.95% at 35500.15 today. The index has added 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd fell 4.72%, LTIMindtree Ltd shed 4.53% and Coforge Ltd dropped 4.37%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 2.28% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.41% and Nifty Commodities index gained 0.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.49% to close at 25202.35 while the SENSEX has declined 0.56% to close at 82159.97 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

