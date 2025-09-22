Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muted equities amid Trump's H-1B visa fee hike contribute to INR weakness

Muted equities amid Trump's H-1B visa fee hike contribute to INR weakness

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
The Indian rupee depreciated around 15 paise to close at 88.31 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, as investors weighed Trump's H-1B visa fee hike impact on Indian remittances amid heightened risk-averse sentiment. Indian shares fell on Monday, contributing to rupee decline with IT stocks pacing the declines after the Trump administration announced sweeping changes to the H-1B visa regime, including a steep $100,000 fee for new applications. It is feared that the steep hike in H-1B visa fees will raise offshore deployment costs and could squeeze profit margins on existing contracts, particularly in cost-sensitive areas like application development and consulting. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.20, then touched an intra-day low of 88.34 and a high of 88.12 against the greenback. The domestic unit finally settled at 88.31 (provisional), lower by 15 paise over its previous close.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

