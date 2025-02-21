Japanese markets see modest gains after yen retreats

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as tariff worries offset investor optimism over China's artificial intelligence potential.

Gold dipped from record highs and the dollar faced a third straight weekly drop while oil headed for a weekly gain on supply jitters.

China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.85 percent to close at 3,379.11 on optimism toward the technology sector.

Also, U.S. President Donald Trump's comments have raised hopes of a de-escalation in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains as the yen retreated after strengthening to a more than two-month high of 150.52 per U.S. dollar on Thursday amid BoJ rate hike bets.

The Nikkei average rose 0.26 percent to 38,776.94 as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would ramp up government bond buying if long-term interest rates rise sharply. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,736.53.

Japan's core inflation accelerated to a 19-month high in January, bolstering the chances of another interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Core inflation that excludes fresh food rose more-than-expected to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Friday.

Japan's private sector logged the fastest growth in five months in February, underpinned by sustained growth in services activity, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The au Jibun Bank flash composite output index rose to 51.6 in February from 51.1 in the previous month. The index signaled the fastest growth in the private sector in five months.

