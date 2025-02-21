Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets see modest gains after yen retreats

Japanese markets see modest gains after yen retreats

Image
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as tariff worries offset investor optimism over China's artificial intelligence potential.

Gold dipped from record highs and the dollar faced a third straight weekly drop while oil headed for a weekly gain on supply jitters.

China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.85 percent to close at 3,379.11 on optimism toward the technology sector.

Also, U.S. President Donald Trump's comments have raised hopes of a de-escalation in the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains as the yen retreated after strengthening to a more than two-month high of 150.52 per U.S. dollar on Thursday amid BoJ rate hike bets.

The Nikkei average rose 0.26 percent to 38,776.94 as Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would ramp up government bond buying if long-term interest rates rise sharply. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,736.53.

Japan's core inflation accelerated to a 19-month high in January, bolstering the chances of another interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

Also Read

LIVE news: ED attaches director Shankar's assets over Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran' plagiarism case

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex sheds 425 points, Nifty at 22,796; Auto shares bleed, metal shines

India to harvest bumper wheat crop this year: Agriculture Minister Chouhan

AFG vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa steers ahead with Ryan's half century

EAM Jaishankar stresses G20's importance, calls for finding common ground

Core inflation that excludes fresh food rose more-than-expected to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Friday.

Japan's private sector logged the fastest growth in five months in February, underpinned by sustained growth in services activity, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.

The au Jibun Bank flash composite output index rose to 51.6 in February from 51.1 in the previous month. The index signaled the fastest growth in the private sector in five months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pfizer partners with Mylan for Marketing of Ativan and Pacitane

One MobiKwik to acquire 3.39% stake in Blostem Fintech

Religare Enterprises surges after Burman Family secures majority control

FCS Software Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story