Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Cyient Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and PTC Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd tumbled 6.08% to Rs 2667.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69060 shares in the past one month.

Cyient Ltd lost 5.70% to Rs 1369.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59899 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd crashed 5.70% to Rs 672. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5340 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd dropped 5.23% to Rs 514.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC Industries Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 10032.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1039 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

