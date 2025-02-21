FCS Software Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd, Suratwwala Business Group Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 February 2025.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd tumbled 11.25% to Rs 2.92 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 23.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd crashed 10.69% to Rs 835.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38224 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd lost 10.63% to Rs 253.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91 shares in the past one month.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd shed 9.95% to Rs 48.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31477 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd slipped 7.41% to Rs 33.24. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 940 shares in the past one month.

