Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets decline on escalating trade war

Chinese markets decline on escalating trade war

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday as Sino-U.S. trade tensions simmered and the U.S. government shutdown entered its 13th day, with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson predicting that the federal government shutdown may become the longest in history.

Markets also braced for earnings from Wall Street's biggest banks and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's keynote speech on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy.

Chinese and Hong Kong markets fell as the United States and China launched a new round of retaliatory measures by imposing mutual port fees on each other's shipping firms, escalating trading war and impacting global maritime industry.

After U.S. President Donald Trump expressed shock at China's "surprising" move to unleash sweeping export controls on rare earths and accused the country of "becoming very hostile", Beijing said it was Washington's expansion of curbs on Chinese firms that ratcheted up tensions.

China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.62 percent to 3,865.23 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.73 percent to 25,441.35.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Persistent Systems clocks 11% sequential growth in Q2 PAT; records rises to $609.2 million

Sensex, Nifty extent losses for 2nd day; broader mrkt underperforms

Wholesale Food Prices drop 2% on year, Onion prices tumble 64%

Stallion India ends sharply higher after stellar Q2 performance

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 1,633 cr

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story