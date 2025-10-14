Persistent Systems clocks 11% sequential growth in Q2 PAT; records rises to $609.2 million

Persistent Systems has reported 11% increase in net profit to Rs 471.47 crore on a 7.4% rise in revenue to Rs 3580.72 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.
In dollar terms, the company has recorded revenue of $406.2 million (up 4.2% QoQ). In constant currency terms, the revenue is higher 4.4% sequentially.
EBIT improved by 12.7% to Rs 583.74 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 517.81 crore in Q1 FY26. EBIT margin was 19.1% in Q2 FY26 as against 18.3% in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 616.83 crore, up by 11.1% from Rs 555.41 crore in Q2 FY25.
As compared with Q2 FY25, the net profit and the revenue are higher by 45.1% and 23.6%, respectively.
The order booking for the quarter ended on 30 September 2025 was $609.2 million in total contract value (TCV) and $447.9 million in annual contract value (ACV).
Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent Systems, said: We are pleased to report our 22nd sequential quarter of revenue growth, up 4.2% Q-o-Q and 17.6% Y-o-Y, with operating margin improving to 16.3%.
Our AI strategy builds on a strong platform-led foundation and is powered by deep domain knowledge, differentiated IPs, accelerators and strategic partnerships. This integrated approach brings together enterprise readiness for AI transformation, engineering hyper-productivity and business hyper-productivity, enabling clients to scale innovation, modernize their core and achieve measurable impact faster.
Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven digital engineering and enterprise modernization to businesses across industries. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation.
The scrip had lost 0.12% to end at Rs 5324.25 on the BSE today.
