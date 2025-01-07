Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares end higher on regional gains

Japanese shares end higher on regional gains

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets led regional gains as a weaker yen boosted export-related stocks. Tech stocks also rallied, with Tokyo Electron surging 11.3 percent and SoftBank rising 1.2 percent as Nvidia unveiled its latest line of consumer GPUs, the GeForce RTX 50 Series, for both desktop and laptop platforms.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.97 percent to 40,083.30 while the broader Topix index settled 1.10 percent higher at 2,786.57.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices end with modest gains; IT shares lag; VIX slips 6.32%

Nifty holds 23,700 levels; European mrkt opens in negative terrain

China Shanghai composite index ends 0.71% higher

V R Woodart reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kore Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story