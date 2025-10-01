Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension 1 mg/mL in US market

Lupin launches Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension 1 mg/mL in US market

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lupin announced the launch of Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL, in the United States. Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL is bioequivalent to Xarelto for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension is indicated for:

Treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and reduction in the risk of recurrent VTE in pediatric patients from birth to less than 18 years after at least 5 days of initial parenteral anticoagulant treatment.

Treatment of thromboprophylaxis in pediatric patients 2 years and older with congenital heart disease after the Fontan procedure.

Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL (RLD Xarelto) had estimated annual sales of USD 11 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT July 2025).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME M P K Steels' IPO ends with 1.52 times subscription

RailTel inks Rs 16-cr work order with RTNS Technology for customer project

Indegene acquires Pennsylvania-based BioPharm

Tata Chemicals announces change in company secretary

Das unveils RBI measures to ease credit; banks may soon back M&A deals

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story