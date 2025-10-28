Dynamic Cables standalone net profit rises 41.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.25% to Rs 281.56 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 41.81% to Rs 19.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 281.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 234.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.281.56234.1510.9510.1329.1521.0026.3418.3419.6413.85

