Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.74 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net loss of Aditya Birla Real Estate reported to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 63.02% to Rs 96.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 261.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.96.77261.68-76.2210.29-76.1020.87-91.835.13-15.742.58

