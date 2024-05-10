Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 31.12% to Rs 6.70 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst rose 800.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.12% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.29% to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 26.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.705.11 31 26.1620.20 30 OPM %8.96-2.54 -6.313.86 - PBDT1.470.27 444 5.034.73 6 PBT1.350.10 1250 4.544.04 12 NP0.990.11 800 3.423.50 -2

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

