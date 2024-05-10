Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 36.58% to Rs 465.37 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 8.76% to Rs 115.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 465.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.37% to Rs 425.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.26% to Rs 1482.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1088.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales465.37340.72 37 1482.811088.23 36 OPM %37.3345.26 -44.2945.27 - PBDT145.33141.63 3 572.72446.52 28 PBT141.02138.23 2 558.66434.47 29 NP115.58106.27 9 425.42328.83 29

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

