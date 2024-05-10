Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.58% to Rs 465.37 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 8.76% to Rs 115.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.58% to Rs 465.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.37% to Rs 425.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 328.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.26% to Rs 1482.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1088.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

