Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 6.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 1612.61 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 6.16% to Rs 252.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 1612.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1610.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.56% to Rs 1276.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 6290.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6299.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1612.611610.486290.106299.2824.5024.2029.3118.80433.57421.132005.471286.68345.82357.301721.601055.54252.26268.811276.37790.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News