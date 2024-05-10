Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 6.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 6.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 1612.61 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 6.16% to Rs 252.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 1612.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1610.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.56% to Rs 1276.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 790.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.15% to Rs 6290.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6299.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1612.611610.48 0 6290.106299.28 0 OPM %24.5024.20 -29.3118.80 - PBDT433.57421.13 3 2005.471286.68 56 PBT345.82357.30 -3 1721.601055.54 63 NP252.26268.81 -6 1276.37790.05 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mahanagar Gas tumbles on brokerage downgrade

Mahanagar Gas rises after acquiring 100% stake in Unison Enviro for Rs 562 crore

Market at day's high; Nifty above 22,100; VIX slumps 4.5%

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares snap 9-day rally

Nifty below 22,000 level; oil &amp; gas shares decline

Brigade Ent inks pact for Rs 660 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Alps Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit rises 85.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story