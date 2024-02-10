Sales decline 22.84% to Rs 206.23 croreNet profit of Jay Shree Tea & Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 206.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 267.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales206.23267.26 -23 OPM %-7.051.22 -PBDT6.15-3.44 LP PBT0.60-8.70 LP NP0.19-8.20 LP
