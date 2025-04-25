Jayaswal Neco Industries standalone net profit rises 4906.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.69% to Rs 1675.27 crore

Net profit of Jayaswal Neco Industries rose 4906.90% to Rs 101.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.69% to Rs 1675.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1411.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.34% to Rs 112.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 209.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 5999.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5933.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

