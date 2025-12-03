Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.15, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% drop in NIFTY and a 6.98% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35459.4, down 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.79 lakh shares in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35459.4, down 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

