Indian rupee stable against the US dollar amid strong capital inflows and a narrowing current account deficit: OECD

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
OCED in its latest economic outlook mentioned that the Indian rupee has remained broadly stable against the US dollar, supported by strong capital inflows and a narrowing current account deficit, helping to contain imported inflation. Meanwhile, the depreciation of the US dollar this year, has been sustained by expectations of policy rate reductions, mounting fiscal concerns and foreign investors hedging activities to mitigate potential losses on unhedged USD denominated exposures. This has been reflected in a notable decline in net long dollar positions in forward markets since April. Stretched asset valuations and high economic uncertainty have led investors to increase their demand for gold and pursue hedging strategies to a greater extent. However, soaring gold prices and large-scale hedging of US dollar-denominated exposures point to continued uncertainty, OECD further noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

