Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 80.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 278.50% to Rs 30.81 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises declined 80.71% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 278.50% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.818.144.7430.592.233.521.172.490.492.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News