Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 80.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 278.50% to Rs 30.81 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises declined 80.71% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 278.50% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.818.14 279 OPM %4.7430.59 -PBDT2.233.52 -37 PBT1.172.49 -53 NP0.492.54 -81

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

