Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 343.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 223.51% to Rs 55.45 crore

Net profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 343.42% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 223.51% to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.55.4517.1412.437.7627.576.0523.655.0320.224.56

