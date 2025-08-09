BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 16.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.51% to Rs 18.62 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries rose 16.56% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.51% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.18.6216.2611.3912.052.662.322.442.101.831.57

