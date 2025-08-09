Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 214.19 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 13.77% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 214.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 216.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales214.19216.67 -1 OPM %9.4411.22 -PBDT20.6723.01 -10 PBT14.4916.80 -14 NP10.7712.49 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 226.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

BDH Industries standalone net profit rises 16.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 28.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 238.89% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story