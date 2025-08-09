Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 214.19 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 13.77% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 214.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 216.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.214.19216.679.4411.2220.6723.0114.4916.8010.7712.49

