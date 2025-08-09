MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 226.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.89% to Rs 8.98 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries rose 226.92% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 36.89% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.986.5614.374.881.490.581.140.360.850.26

