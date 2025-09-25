Jaykay Enterprises surges after JV arm bags LoA from Ircon International

Jaykay Enterprises jumped 5.51% to Rs 212.55 after the company announced its joint venture entity J K Phillips LLP has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Ircon International for a contract value of Rs. 139.48 crore.

J K Phillips LLP is a 50:50 joint venture between Jaykay Enterprises and Phillips Machine Tools India, a subsidiary of Phillips Corporation, USA.

The project covers the design, supply, installation, commissioning, and training of various conventional and advanced machinery for MSME training centers across India on a turnkey basis. The key equipment to be supplied includes CNC EDMs (wire, wire-cut, die/sinking), CMM EDMs, and 3D printers (polymer and metal small, medium, and large formats).

The contract is scheduled to be completed within 240 days from the date of LOA. Jaykay Enterprises, part of the JK Group, is a premier provider of advanced defense technology and engineering solutions. The company specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of a broad range of high-tech Defense, Aerospace, SpaceTech & MedTech components. Its expertise spans across additive manufacturing, prototyping, CNC machining and composite engineering. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 20.22 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4.56 crore in Q1 FY25. Sales increased to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.