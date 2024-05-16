Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRO-TEK Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

MRO-TEK Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 8.64 crore

Net Loss of MRO-TEK Realty reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 8.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 35.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.648.08 7 35.1333.35 5 OPM %-3.130.87 -19.909.93 - PBDT-1.58-1.45 -9 5.72-2.36 LP PBT-2.26-2.04 -11 3.27-4.96 LP NP-2.26-0.70 -223 3.32-3.76 LP

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

