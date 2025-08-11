Jaysynth Orgochem consolidated net profit declines 39.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 59.01 crore

Net profit of Jaysynth Orgochem declined 39.86% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 59.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.59.0150.376.308.083.224.452.533.881.722.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News