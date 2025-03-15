JB Chemicals Panoli facility clears USFDA inspection with zero observations

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has announced that its API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) manufacturing facility (D9) in Panoli, Gujarat, successfully cleared a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection without any observations.

The inspection, conducted from 10 March to 13 March 2025, concluded with no Form 483 issued.

The company said that it remains committed to producing quality products, embedding a quality culture across the organization, and continuously investing in systems, processes & training of its employees so that it can maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance for all its markets. JB Chemicals stated.

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals manufactures a wide range of pharmaceutical formulation specialties, radio-diagnostics, APIs, and intermediates.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.7% to Rs 162.49 crore on a 14.1% rise in net sales to Rs 963.49 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 0.88% to end at Rs 1,518 on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News