Marico allots 2,460 equity shares under ESOP

Marico has allotted 2,460 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantee(s), pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to 1,29,59,99,290 equity shares of Re. 1 each aggregating to Rs.1,29,59,99,290/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News