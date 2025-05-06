Board of KPIT Technologies approves acquisition of Caresoft's engineering solutions biz

At meeting held on 06 May 2025
The Board of KPIT Technologies at its meeting held on 06 May 2025 has approved the 100% acquisition of:
Caresoft Global Technologies, Inc.; United States of America
Caresoft Engineering Services Limited, United Kingdom;
CAREGLOTECH de RL de CV, Mexico;
OXI SRL, Italy
Caresoft Global, a leader in automotive benchmarking and cost reduction oriented engineering solutions, will restructure their business into Benchmarking and Engineering solutions businesses. KPIT will acquire the carved-out Caresoft Engineering solutions business globally which is primarily focused Off-highway, Truck and Bus segments and Manufacturing Solutions. KPIT will partner with Caresoft in their Benchmarking business..
In line with KPITs strategic focus on commercial vehicle segment, this partnership will acquire:
Caresofts' deep relationships and domain knowledge in trucks and Off highway segments;
Accelerate KPITs foray into China;
Ramp up value creation through full vehicle cost reduction solutions for passenger car, trucks and off highway segments; and
Provide manufacturing engineering solutions for mobility segment
