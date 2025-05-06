Bank of Baroda leads losers in 'A' group

Sonata Software Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd and Indian Hotels Co Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2025.

Bank of Baroda lost 9.57% to Rs 225.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd crashed 7.07% to Rs 392.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 6.93% to Rs 238.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vedant Fashions Ltd pared 6.76% to Rs 736.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12315 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd slipped 6.40% to Rs 750.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91434 shares in the past one month.

