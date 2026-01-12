Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JD Cables bags Rs 20-cr power cable order from EPC contractors

JD Cables bags Rs 20-cr power cable order from EPC contractors

Image
Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

JD Cables announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 19.54 crore from reputed EPC contractors for the supply of power cables.

The order is scheduled to be executed by March 2026.

JD Cables is engaged in the manufacturing of cables and conductors that cater to the power transmission and distribution sector.

The companys standalone net profit surged 384.1% to Rs 22.17 crore in FY25, driven by a 148.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 250.33 crore, compared with FY24.

Shares of JD Cables fell 1.94% to Rs 204.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty tad above 25,700 level; metal shares advnace

Ashiana Housing down as Q3 sales value slips 12% YoY; area sold down over 18% YoY

Krystal Integrated bags Rs 275-cr waste management contracts from Vasai Virar civic body

Signatureglobal (India) slips as softer mrkt dents pre-sales outlook

Aurionpro Solutions secures Rs 150 cr order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story