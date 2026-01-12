Ashiana Housing down as Q3 sales value slips 12% YoY; area sold down over 18% YoY

Ashiana Housing fell 2.39% to Rs 279.60 after the company said that the value of the area sold in Q3 FY26 was Rs 401.07 crore, which is lower by 11.69% as compared with the value of Rs 454.16 crore in Q3 FY25.

The area booked during the quarter ended 31 December 2025 stood at 5.56 lakh sq ft, down 17.87% YoY, with 357 units booked in Q3 FY26 compared with 451 units in Q3 FY25.

The company said that Ashiana Swarang Phase-2 was launched in Q3 FY26 with 149 units sold (2.67 lakh square feet; the value of the area sold was Rs 198.62 crore) out of a total of 402 units.

Sales momentum in Q3 FY25 was led by launches at Ashiana Swarang Phase I (Chennai), Ashiana Amodh Phase II (Pune), and Ashiana Ekansh Phase IV (Jaipur), which together saw 183 units sold, aggregating 2.86 lakh sq ft and generating a sales value of Rs 191.27 crore. Further, Ashiana Amarah Phase IV clocked a sales value of Rs 82.15 crore with 0.57 lakh sq ft sold. Further in Q3 FY26, handover commenced for Ashiana Malhar Phase-I (Pune), Ashiana Dwarka Phase-V (Jodhpur), and Ashiana Ekansh Phase-I (Jaipur). Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with owned or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.