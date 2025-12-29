JD Cables bags Rs 9 crore cable supply order in Bihar & Jharkhand

JD Cables announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 8.81 crore from reputed EPC contractors for cable supply operations in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The contract entails the manufacture and supply of 831 km of cables across Bihar and Jharkhand, covering a wide range of products such as Aerial Bunched XLPE Cable, LT XLPE AB Cable, and Control Cable, including manufacturing, testing, and delivery.

JD Cables is engaged in the manufacturing of cables and conductors that cater to the power transmission and distribution sector.

The companys standalone net profit surged 384.1% to Rs 22.17 crore in FY25, driven by a 148.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 250.33 crore, compared with FY24.