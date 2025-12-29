Stocks Finish Mixed Day but Cap Strong Holiday Week as Gold Shares Shine

Major indexes posted modest daily losses amid thin post-Christmas trading, but still logged solid weekly gains. Gold stocks surged to record highs, Asian markets edged up and Treasury yields ended flat ahead of key U.S. data and Fed minutes.

The Dow also edged down 20.19 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 48,710.97 while the Nasdaq slipped 20.21 points (0.1%) to 23,593.10.

Despite choppy day-to-day trading, Wall Street capped a strong week, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.4% and both the Dow and Nasdaq rising 1.2%. Trading volume was thin as many investors stayed sidelined after Christmas and some hesitated to make big bets following the recent rally to record highs.

Looking ahead, trading could stay quiet next week due to the New Years Day holiday. Still, markets may react to data on weekly jobless claims, pending home sales, and the release of minutes from the Feds latest policy meeting. Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors showed only modest moves on the day. Gold stocks saw significant strength, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing by 1.4% to a new record closing high as the price of the precious metal also jumped to new highs. Steel stocks too displayed some strength on the day while airline and telecom stocks showed moderate moves to the downside.