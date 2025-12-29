Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 1.61%

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 33.28% over last one month compared to 5.33% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 1.61% today to trade at Rs 647. The BSE Metal index is up 0.76% to quote at 35930.97. The index is up 5.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 1.44% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.16% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 23.05 % over last one year compared to the 8.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 33.28% over last one month compared to 5.33% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 93746 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 656.25 on 29 Dec 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

